Pollution in Seim and Desna rivers came from sugar plant in Kursk region, - Ministry of Environment

Organic pollution is being detected in the Desna River, which entered the Seim River from a sugar factory in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk Region, Russia, on 14 August 2024.

This was reported by the Ministry of the Environment, Censor.NET reports.

As of 11 September, the pollution along the Desna River has reached the village of Ladynka in the Chernihiv region. During the visual inspection, the pollution is detected in spots and is not uniform. The smell is reduced compared to the Seim River, and dead fish are observed on the water, rising from the river bottom. There are no signs of pollution downstream.

According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, the contaminated water is expected to reach the Kyiv region on 14-16 September. The movement of contamination has slowed down and is now moving in a lower concentration along the Desna River.

The water quality of the Desna River at the water intakes of Kyiv and Brovary is at the level of values typical for this period, the ministry said.