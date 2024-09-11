Croatia provides Ukraine with new military aid package and EUR 5 million for energy restoration

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on 11 September. Zagreb is also allocating €5 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

During a meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked him for his personal participation in the fourth summit of the International Crimean Platform and the opening of the Memorial to the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader noted Croatia's support in countering Russian aggression and expressed gratitude for the 11th military assistance package announced during the visit.

The contents of this aid package have not yet been disclosed.

Croatia is also allocating an additional €5 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Plenkovic discussed Ukraine's movement towards the EU and NATO, support for Ukrainian refugees in Croatia, and cooperation in mine action.