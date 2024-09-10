Every attempt to make this war longer and more brutal will inevitably be met with response from world. We will ensure necessary unity - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine will ensure the unity of the international community to prevent Russia's prolonged war.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, there was a report by Chief-in-Chief Syrskyi.

I thank all our soldiers who are holding the frontline in the Pokrovsk direction, who are holding the Kurakhove direction, who are really keeping our positions.

And we are bringing the steps of our partners who can help closer now. The main thing is determination. The determination of Ukrainians is more than enough. The determination of our partners must be much more far-reaching. We are also working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages.

Our absolute priority is a just peace, and the world will inevitably respond to every missile, every drone and every enemy step, every attempt to make this war longer and more brutal. We will ensure the necessary unity of the world, no matter how difficult it is for us.

Every day is a task. Every day is a maximum effort. We will definitely defeat the occupier!" Zelenskyy said.

