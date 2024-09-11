UK to provide aid package to Ukraine worth over 600 million pounds

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine in the face of continuous Russian attacks, as well as the deployment of $484 million in financial support and supply of military equipment.

This is stated on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

The statement said that UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed the UK and US joint support for Ukraine during a joint visit to Kyiv today. This is the first-ever joint visit by a UK Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State and underscores the UK and US unwavering commitment to Ukraine.

During the visit, Lemmy announced at least £600 million in support for Ukraine against Russia's illegal invasion.

What the funds from the aid package will be used for

Of this, £242 million will be allocated in 2024-2025 for urgent humanitarian, energy, and stabilisation needs, as well as to support reform, recovery, and reconstruction.

"As Russia's missile and drone attacks continue to kill civilians and destroy vital infrastructure, this commitment will ensure that the most vulnerable people in Ukraine are supported, as well as long-term economic, recovery, and energy needs," the statement said.

In addition, the Foreign Minister also announced his intention to provide loan guarantees worth $484 million by the end of the year for World Bank lending to strengthen Ukraine's economic stability.

The funds will be used to support vital public services, including keeping schools and hospitals open, paying civil servants and funding pensions.

"The UK's support for Ukraine is unwavering. Our pledge of more than £600 million is the latest instalment in our longstanding support for Ukraine. It will provide vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure relentless Russian attacks," said Mr Lemmy.

UK military assistance

It is also noted that Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed that as part of the government's commitment to increase and accelerate military assistance to Ukraine announced in April, air defence missiles, F16 fighter jet equipment, AS90 self-propelled guns and spare barrels, military boats, and naval guns have already been delivered to Ukraine.

In addition, he announced that hundreds of additional anti-aircraft missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery rounds, and more armoured vehicles would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.