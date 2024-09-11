Blinken announces Biden’s meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer (corrected)

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week.

This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the State Department, the leaders of the United States and Britain will meet "in a few days in Washington."

The previous version of the news incorrectly announced the meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden. We apologize for the error.

