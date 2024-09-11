ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8804 visitors online
News
3 645 42

Blinken announces Biden’s meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer (corrected)

Блінкен анонсував зустріч Байдена з прем’єром Британії Стармером

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week.

This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the State Department, the leaders of the United States and Britain will meet "in a few days in Washington."

The previous version of the news incorrectly announced the meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden. We apologize for the error.

Read more: Biden administration is working on giving Ukraine permission to strike at Russian territory - Reuters

Author: 

Biden (676) Zelenskyi (6374) Blinken (286)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 