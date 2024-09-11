Biden administration is working on giving Ukraine permission to strike at Russian territory - Reuters

The administration of US President Joe Biden will consider allowing Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with US weapons.

This was stated by Biden himself, according to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

In response to a question from journalists about whether the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war against Russia, he said that his administration was "working on this issue".

The day before, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Biden did not rule out granting Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that President Joe Biden would discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the permission for Ukraine to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Biden and Starmer to discuss authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia - Blinken