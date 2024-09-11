Blinken on authorization for long-range strikes: We discussed this issue, I will convey what I heard to Biden
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that during his visit to Kyiv, the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. long-range weapons was discussed.
Blinken said this during a visit to Kyiv, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.
"We discussed the long-range... I will convey what I heard here to the president (Joe Biden - ed.) in Washington," the diplomat said.
He also noted that Ukraine's needs are changing, as the battlefield itself is changing.
"I am sure that this will continue, because the situation is changing. Escalation is a factor we take into account, but it is not decisive," he added.
