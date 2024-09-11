In Ivano-Frankivsk, unknown persons beat serviceman: police initiate case. VIDEO

A fight broke out between young men and a war veteran in Ivano-Frankivsk. Investigators have initiated criminal case into hooliganism, are identifying the attackers and investigating the victim's whereabouts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

According to the police, on 11 September, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk called the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department and reported that he had witnessed a fight between young men and a man in military uniform.

He recorded a fragment of the fight on his mobile phone and passed the video to investigators. The police immediately responded to the call and arrived at the scene.

Investigators identified several witnesses to the conflict and interviewed them. They also identified the victim. It is a 40-year-old war veteran. The man has not yet appealed to the police.

Law enforcement officers are currently taking measures to establish the victim's whereabouts. Investigators are also investigating the reasons and identifying all parties to the conflict.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The video of the beating of the war veteran was published by Ivano-Frankivsk Telegram channels.

Warning: the video contains foul language.

