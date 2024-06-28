Man was forced into police car in Ivano-Frankivsk: TCR says he had no documents with him. VIDEO

In Ivano-Frankivsk, TCR workers pushed a man into a police car.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

At the same time, the TCR described the incident and explained the reason why the man was detained.

"While performing their duties, the TCR and police alert group was driving along a street in one of the city's neighbourhoods. They noticed a citizen of military age. They stopped and asked for his military registration documents, but he did not provide them. After that, the TCR soldiers invited the person to the police car to go to the TCR and the SS to identify him.

At that time, passers-by were passing by. When they saw the car and the men in uniform, they started filming them on their phones. Having noticed the filming, the citizen, without waiting for the summons to be served, began to provoke the soldiers into a conflict," the statement said.

It is noted that after updating the data, the citizen liable for military service was issued a summons and released.

"We appeal to all citizens liable for military service: It is forbidden to move around without documents during martial law," the TCR stressed.

