5 people were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kherson and its outskirts

On September 11, 5 people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kherson and the outskirts of the city.

The head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Around 5 p.m., as a result of the dropping of explosives by the enemy from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district, a 38-year-old Kherson woman sustained a mine-blast injury and concussion.

An hour earlier, the occupiers wounded a child in Kindiika with a drone.

"An 11-year-old boy turned to medics for help. He sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of enemy explosives dropped from a drone," noted Mrochko.

In Sadove, a 67-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of hostile shelling.

In the evening in Kherson, a woman born in 1980 sustained an explosive trauma and shrapnel wound to her forearm.

A 31-year-old man was also hospitalized with explosive and open head injuries, brain contusion and shrapnel wounds.

