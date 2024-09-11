Russia fired at evacuation group of State Emergency Service: Two rescuers wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants fired on an evacuation team of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Two rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were wounded while evacuating civilians in Volnovakha district. Two armoured vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

