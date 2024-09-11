ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13418 visitors online
News Photo War
1 066 0

Russia fired at evacuation group of State Emergency Service: Two rescuers wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants fired on an evacuation team of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Two rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were wounded while evacuating civilians in Volnovakha district. Two armoured vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy Thor SAM by kamikaze drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

РФ обстріляла евакуаційну групу ДСНС на Донеччині
РФ обстріляла евакуаційну групу ДСНС на Донеччині
РФ обстріляла евакуаційну групу ДСНС на Донеччині

Author: 

shoot out (13097) evacuation (542) Donetska region (3671) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (762)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 