Destruction of enemy Tor SAM by kamikaze drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment when kamikaze drone operators from the 5th Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Tor SAM in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"Kupiansk region. The crew of the Strike UAVs of the 5th Brigade of the National Guard destroyed the enemy's Tor SAM," the commentary to the publication reads.

For reference:

The Tor air defence system is an all-weather tactical anti-aircraft missile system designed to address air and missile defence tasks at the divisional level. The cost of the system is about $25 million.

