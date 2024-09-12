Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 630,200 people (+1,270 per day), 8,653 tanks, 18,009 artillery systems, 16,955 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 630,200 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.09.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 630,200 (+1,270) people,
- tanks‒ 8653 (+11) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 16955 (+17) units,
- artillery systems – 18,009 (+73) units,
- MLRS – 1184 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 945 (+2) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+1) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 15033 (+43),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2591 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24,481 (+93) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3061 (+2)
