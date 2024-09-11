Occupier creeps on all fours in field when kamikaze drone attacks him in butt. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Kara-Dag UAV company of the 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated a Russian invader near the town of Selydove in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

