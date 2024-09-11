Soldiers of 3rd SAB intercept enemy infantry in Kharkiv region and destroy tank, mortar and ammunition depot of occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade carried out a series of successful attacks on the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. The attack drones attacked: personnel, a Russian tank, a mortar, an enemy antenna, and twice hit the ammunition depot.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the destruction of enemy positions by the 3rd SAB was posted online.

"The enemy camouflages its equipment and weapons in greenery. But after the photographic interpretation of the images from the sky, our pilots detect and destroy all this," the military added.

