The loss of Pokrovsk will lead to an increase in the strategic capabilities of the Russian army and its complete seizure of the Donetsk region. Ukraine has sent additional forces to protect the Pokrovsk area.

"The potential loss of Pokrovsk is a big problem for Ukraine, but currently two dense lines of fortifications are maintained between the front line and the city to protect infantry and mortar units," the article says.

In recent days, Ukraine has sent additional units of the Defense Forces to the difficult and important Pokrovsk area. At the same time, the Russians intensified their assault south of the city to expand the front and try to create a "cauldron" for the Ukrainian defenders between Pokrovsk and the city of Kurakhove.

"The advance in the Pokrovsk direction became the most successful part of Russia's offensive in Donbas this summer. Elsewhere, it attacked along most of the eastern front line, but after months of fierce fighting, it achieved only modest success," the newspaper writes.

Meanwhile, the Kursk operation, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine unexpectedly launched in August, aims to withdraw part of the Russian occupation army from Donbas to ease the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"However, this rapidly developing phase of the war may end with the onset of autumn rains, which will limit any offensive action, as all but asphalted roads will turn into mud, virtually impassable for heavy equipment," the authors of the article noted.

Also remind, the other day Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said that the Russians will not stop trying to break through to Pokrovsk.

