Factory producing T-80BVM tanks and "Solntsepek" MLRS is on fire in Omsk, Russia. VIDEO

In Omsk, Russia, the "Omsktransmash" defence industry plant, which produces tanks and Solntsepek MLRS, caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the fire was posted on social media. The comments to the video state that the fire started on the roof of one of the production workshops.

"Omsktransmash" is the only Russian manufacturer of T-80BVM tanks.

The T-80BVM is an upgrade version of the T-80BV tank. According to the manufacturer, the improved model has better combat capabilities. These include firepower, protection, mobility and command controllability. The upgrade includes the installation of the "Sosna-U" multi-channel gunner's sight. It has sighting, thermal imaging, rangefinding and missile control channels. The tank is equipped with a 125 mm 2A46M-4 cannon, a 2E58 weapon stabiliser and a TVN-5 driver observation device. The loading mechanism has been modified to accommodate armour-piercing depleted uranium ammunition (3BM59 "Svinets-1" and 3BM60 "Svinets-2").

