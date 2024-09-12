Russian army advances on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, from three sides - acting press officer of 33rd SMB Voitenkov

The Russian army is unsuccessfully trying to conduct assault operations in the direction of Kurakhove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on "Radio Liberty" by the acting press officer of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Nazar Voitenkov.

"The Russians are really just trying to do something here without success. If we see any movement, most often these columns, tank columns, armoured columns, go to our friendly units on the left or right. In our direction, they do not succeed at all. And even according to the same Deep State map, if we evaluate it as a reliable resource, the village of Heorhiivka is occupied, followed by Maksymilianivka, which is partially already zero, and the road to Kurakhove remains unchanged. That is, they are not making any progress there," said Nazar Voitenkov.

The military added that the capture of Kurakhove would give the Russian army access to the dominant heights. However, there is no threat of capture at the moment.

"Even the Deep State map shows that Kurakhove is in the relative rear, if we consider it as the main combat area, with Pokrovsk and Vuhledar as flanks. So far, the Russians have advanced slightly in those two areas. Speaking of the strategic point, Kurakhove has some dominant heights that would be good to occupy from a combat perspective. There are also many hills here, but again, as I see, the city is preparing for defence, digging trenches, anti-tank ditches, and places that could become a potential outpost for the Russians, to prevent them from moving on to the next settlements," Voitenkov said.

As a reminder, the enemy recently attacked the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, with one of the shells hitting near the building of the 73rd State Fire and Rescue Unit.

Read more: Defense forces hit two enemy anti-aircraft systems in Ukrainka and Pokrovsk districts - OSGT "Tavria"