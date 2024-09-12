MFA on launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea: "Pyongyang’s provocation is direct threat to peace and stability"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea on September 12, 2024. The ministry called it a "direct threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the world."

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"North Korea continues its open course of destabilization, which also includes the provision of military assistance to the aggressor state of Russia in violation of international sanctions regimes. The irresponsible actions of the DPRK violate international law and pose a serious threat of escalation of the security situation in the region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.

Ukraine calls on the international community to ensure tough sanctions pressure on North Korea to prevent further development of its missile programs and to ensure that it abandons its aggressive actions.

"During the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine will appeal to the international community to strengthen the policy of deterring the DPRK to counter its destructive actions in Asia and Europe," the ministry added.

Read more: DPRK continues to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia - NYT