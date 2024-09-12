DPRK continues to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia - NYT

The DPRK continues to provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of sanctions.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that experts from the Conflict Armament Research, an independent group based in the UK that identifies and traces weapons and ammunition around the world, examined the remains of four Hwasong-11 missiles. The debris was found in Kyiv after the shelling of the capital on 18 August.

The markings on the Hwasong-11 missile indicated that it was manufactured this year. The internal components of the three other missiles used in the July and August attacks did not bear such markings, so it is impossible to establish a production date.

The NYT, citing a US Army report, says that the Hwasong-11 missile has a range of about 700 km and can be equipped with nuclear or conventional warheads. The missile looks similar to the Russian 9M723 ballistic missile of the "Iskander-M" operational and tactical complex.

The researchers noted a very short interval between the manufacture of such missiles and their delivery to Russia and use against Ukraine.

"I think it's very important because we're talking about North Korea, a country that has been under sanctions for almost two decades... It also shows, because this is at least the second delivery, that they continue to violate sanctions because they continue to produce these missiles, transfer them, and then use them against Ukraine," said the chief of Conflict Armament Research Damien Splitters, who leads the Ukraine study.

Earlier it was reported that Russia has already received more than 5 million artillery rounds and dozens of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea for use in the war against Ukraine.

