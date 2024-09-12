Zelenskyy on ruscist attack on ICRC mission: Russia perceives desire to hear "both sides" only as permission to kill further

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the shelling of the ICRC humanitarian mission's vehicle in Donetsk region.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

‘Another Russian war crime. Today, the occupier attacked the vehicles of the humanitarian mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk region. As of now, we know about two wounded people - they are being provided with all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed by this Russian strike. My condolences to their families and friends,’ he said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, everything is absolutely clear in this war: Russia brings evil, Ukraine defends life.

‘And if someone wants to hear ‘both sides’, then in Russia this is perceived only as permission to kill further. The world must react firmly and on principle. Countries and international organisations cannot remain indifferent. Only together can the world force Russia to stop this terror and make Moscow seek peace,’ the President added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers had attacked the vehicles of the humanitarian mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 2.

Read more: Ruscists attacked civilian ship with grain heading to Egypt - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS