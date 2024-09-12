ENG
Three ICRC workers were killed in shelling in Donetsk region, two more were wounded - Lubinets. PHOTO

The shelling of Viroliubivka in Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians - staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Two more were wounded.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The ICRC staff were in a truck transporting humanitarian aid. We already know about the shelling, but the ICRC, as well as the IFRC, are silent! No reaction, condemnation or expression of sympathy! Thus, this silence only covers up the criminal policy of the Russian Federation!" the Ombudsman stressed.

According to Lubinets, the ICRC should officially and publicly recognise Russia's violations of the Geneva Conventions.

"Is the ICRC completely indifferent even to the deaths of its own staff? Or are they so afraid to tell the truth?" he concluded.

