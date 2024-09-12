Ruscists destroy bridge between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. PHOTO

The Russian invaders destroyed the Dmytrivskyi Bridge, which connected Pokrovsk with Myrnohrad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA.

"Russian occupation forces continue to destroy peaceful cities in Donetsk region, destroying everything that the frontline communities depend on for their livelihoods," the statement said.

Thus, the enemy struck twice at the civilian infrastructure of Pokrovsk yesterday.

On 11 September, at around 10.50 a.m., the eastern part of Pokrovsk was shelled by enemy fire. The hit took place near one of the overpasses. The blast wave also damaged residential apartment buildings.





Today, on 12 September, at 04.40 a.m., the enemy again hit the road transport facility and destroyed one of the sections of the overpass.

As a reminder, the modular filtration plant in Pokrovsk has been shut down as a result of the hostilities, which has been supplying the town with water for the past few days. It is currently impossible to resume its operation. Earlier, a gas distribution station was damaged in Pokrovsk. Almost 28,000 customers were left without gas supply, 23,000 of whom are residents of Pokrovsk and the other 5,000 are residents of Rodynske.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired at 12 localities, six killed and 13 wounded. PHOTOS