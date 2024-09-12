Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired at 12 settlements, six killed and 13 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 11 September, Russian troops conducted 3,041 attacks on the frontline and residential areas of Donetsk region. 131 civilian objects were damaged, including 48 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a hospital, a market, a café, an educational institution, a stadium, a vegetable depot, shops, a shopping pavilion, a recreation centre, garages and cars, and critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Volnovakha district

The occupiers attacked Kostiantynopol with "Tornado-S" MLRS, killing two civilians and wounding five others, damaging 7 private houses, an administrative building, a cafe, a shop, and cars.

Pokrovskyi district

A civilian was killed in Zoriane as a result of hostile artillery fire. A person was wounded in Hirnyk, private houses and multi-storey buildings were damaged; in Kurakhove, the private sector came under fire. A warehouse and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Pokrovsk. In Yelizavetivka, one person was wounded and private houses were damaged.

Russia fired 8 "S-300" missiles at Dobropillia, injuring a man and damaging 10 private houses, an educational institution, a stadium, an administrative building, a vegetable depot, 15 garages and cars.

The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with three "S-300" missiles, damaging 5 private houses, a hospital, a shop, a market and garages.

Kramatorsk district

A recreation centre, a house and 5 cars were damaged in Shchurove of the Lyman community; another house was damaged in Torske.

Kostiantynivka was shelled six times: Russians dropped three "FAB-250" bombs with a UMPK module on the town, fired at the town with "Smerch" MLRS and artillery. Three civilians were killed and five others were injured. Two apartment blocks and 19 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a shop, a trade pavilion, and vehicles were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person was wounded and a house was damaged in Toretsk. Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

1107 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 149 children.

As a reminder, Russian invaders occupied the village of Lisivka and advanced near a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

In Pokrovsk, the modular filtration plant that has been supplying the town with water for the past few days has been shut down as a result of the hostilities. It is currently impossible to resume its operation. Earlier, a gas distribution station was damaged in Pokrovsk. Almost 28,000 customers were left without gas supply, 23,000 of whom are residents of Pokrovsk and the other 5,000 are residents of Rodynske.

