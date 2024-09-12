RF strikes at Kharkiv’s private sector: No information on casualties or injuries reported (updated)

Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kharkiv.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

‘The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!’ the statement reads.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said: ‘Two hits in one of the densely populated areas of the city. All relevant services are being sent to the sites of the strikes. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified.’

Later, the head of the city said that the strikes hit the private sector.

‘Residential buildings were damaged, but fortunately, there was no information about casualties,’ Terekhov added.

Read more: Shmyhal: Russia has destroyed all thermal power plants that serve Kharkiv