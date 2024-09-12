Zelenskyy met with ICC Prosecutor Khan: It is important to prevent ignoring court decisions on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Kareem Khan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy noted the ICC's ongoing cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The president also recalled that Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute and stressed that it is extremely important to prevent the ignoring of court decisions on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals.

In addition, they discussed the fight against forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children and the investigation of these crimes.

As a reminder, on August 21, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and amendments to it. The Rome Statute will enter into force for Ukraine on the first day of the month following the 60th day after the date of deposit of the instrument of ratification with the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The document on the ratification of the Rome Statute stipulates that Ukraine will not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court for War Crimes for 7 years if it concerns Ukrainian citizens.