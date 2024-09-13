Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs sufficient long-range capability to force Russia to seek peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs permission to strike long-range weapons at military targets in the Russian Federation.

The head of state said this during an address to the participants of the XX Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Censor.NET reports.

The President emphasized the importance for Ukraine to receive Patriot systems.

"There are enough of them in the world and we have been expecting them from our partners for a long time. When you say at important meetings, closed to our partners, that we need air defense, it is very difficult to hear back every time: "We are working on it". Unfortunately, Russian missiles and Iranian-supplied Shahids are also working at this time, but in our skies and against our people. Putin does not need any permits or approvals for long-range capability," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Anyone who simply sees on the map where Russia strikes every day, where Russia trains its forces, where Russia keeps its reserves, where it locates military facilities and what logistics it uses. Anyone who sees all this obviously understands why Ukraine needs long-range capability," the president said, adding that he had talked about this in detail with British Foreign Secretary Lemmy and US Secretary of State Blinken.

Zelenskyy hopes that after talking to them, there can no longer be any unanswered questions about why Ukraine needs sufficient long-range capability.

"I want to emphasize once again - sufficient. Sufficient not just to say that there is a solution. We need enough range to change the course of the war and make Russia seek peace. We have great hope for our partners. We hope for the result," the President summarized.

