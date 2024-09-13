Activities of Minister of Defense and his deputies: Ministry of Defense will conduct functional audit

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a Memorandum of Support for Functional Audit with one of the leading international companies that is part of the Big Four audit and consulting firms.

As noted, the memorandum was signed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and the head of the audit company.

According to the agreement, the audit will cover the internal processes of the Ministry, including the activities of the Minister of Defense and his deputies. Upon completion of the audit, the company will provide detailed recommendations for optimizing and improving work processes.

"Increasing the transparency and efficiency of the Ministry of Defense is one of our priorities. Functional audit is an important step that will allow us to identify areas for improvement and reduce corruption risks. There can be no compromises in ensuring the country's defense capability. Efficiency and trust in our work are key elements on the way to strengthening our defense," Umierov said.

The Ministry noted that this audit is part of the strategic course of the Ministry of Defense to strengthen transparency and accountability of the agency, which meets international management standards.

