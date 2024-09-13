ENG
Woman is injured as result of Russian drone strike in Kupiansk

On the afternoon of September 13, Russian invaders attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The enemy used an FPV drone with ammunition.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers attacked with a drone around 3:20 pm.

A 30-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. She received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound.

She received medical assistance on the spot.

