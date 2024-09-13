Surrendering, Russian tried to blow up two Ukrainian soldiers with grenade. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 30th SMB named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi eliminated the occupier, who surrendered and pulled the pin from a grenade, planning to blow himself up and blow up Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording posted on social media shows that the soldiers figured out the Russian's intentions and moved away from him.

"In the Kupyansk sector, a Russian soldier apparently decided that surrendering was too boring and tried to drag two soldiers of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 30th SMB into the grave, hiding a grenade in his hand. The Ukrainian soldiers clearly understood the situation, noticing the enemy's breaking the check. A quick reaction, accurate shots and the threat was eliminated. The incident took place near the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv region," the video's commentary reads.

