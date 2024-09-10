Soldiers of 30th SMB destroy enemy equipment, Russian invaders and their hideouts. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 30th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi successfully destroy enemy vehicles, Russian invaders and their hideouts.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.
