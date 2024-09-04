Drone operators run three occupiers ragged to death in field. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 30th Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi eliminated three occupants who were caught in a field.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
