Drone operators run three occupiers ragged to death in field. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 30th Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi eliminated three occupants who were caught in a field.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) 30th separate mechanized brigade (65) drones (2326)
