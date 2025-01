Late in the evening of September 13, Russian invaders launched " shaheds" from the northern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Launch of Shaheds from the Kursk area," the Air Force said in a statement at 9:40 pm.

"UAVs in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest; UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region, heading east," the Ukrainian Air Force reported at 10:49 p.m.

