Charred bodies of Russian invaders lie in field in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave filmed the bodies of Russian invaders scattered across the field in the Luhansk region. Every day, the soldiers of the 66th Mechanised Brigade repel heavy assaults, destroying enemy infantry.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian command continues to continuously throw the cheapest resource they have into the battle - temporarily alive Ivanushki, who will go to the assault right over the bodies of their predecessors. They will be killed in the same way - a few meters closer or further away. And the fields of Russian death will only grow," the soldiers added in the post.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

