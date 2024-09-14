Border guards destroyed enemy IFV, several cars and guns, and also eliminated Russian infantry. VIDEO

Border guards of the Pomsta brigade are working effectively to reduce the number of occupiers' positions and equipment in the Bakhmut sector.

Our defenders destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, enemy positions, enemy infantry, a truck and a car, a howitzer, a cannon, and a BK warehouse.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

