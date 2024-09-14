219 Crimean political prisoners remain in Russian prisons - Lubinets

Currently, 219 Crimean political prisoners remain in Russian prisons.

this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the air of the telethon "United News".

"According to our data, there are 219 Crimean political prisoners. We have a separate brief that we developed together with our colleagues, the Permanent Mission of the President of Ukraine in Crimea. We are using these materials to draw attention to the illegal detention of citizens on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the ombudsman said.

In addition, Lubinets stressed that the Russian side "does not want to raise the issue of the return of political prisoners at all".

To recap, during the 56th exchange of prisoners of war, which took place on 13 September, Crimean Tatar activist Leniya Umerova, who was captured by Russians while crossing the border of Georgia, was released.