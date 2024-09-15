During week, Defense Forces eliminated 8,540 occupiers and destroyed 1,404 units of Russian weapons and military equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from September 8 to 15, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 8,540 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops also suffered significant losses:

44 tanks;

166 combat armored vehicles;

305 artillery systems;

6 MLRS;

5 air defense systems;

466 units of auto equipment;

37 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 4 missiles, and 370 UAVs.

Also remind, that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 633,800 Russian invaders.