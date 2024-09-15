Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 633,800 people (+1,170 per day), 8,680 tanks, 18,109 artillery systems, 17,063 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 633,800 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.09.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 63,3800 (+1170) people,
tanks - 8680 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles - 17063 (+20) units,
artillery systems - 18109 (+23) units,
MLRS - 1186 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 947 (+1) units,
aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
Operational and tactical UAVs - 15234 (+85),
cruise missiles - 2592 (+1),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 24684 (+53) units,
special equipment - 3084 (+0)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password