ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11553 visitors online
News
1 076 0
shoot out (12144) Pokrovsk (234)

Ruscists strike at Pokrovsk: one person killed

Покровськ

Today, 15 September 2024, Russian troops continue to strike Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Pokrovsk CMA.

"Today, on 15 September, at 09:15, as a result of enemy artillery shelling (the type of weapon is being established), an outbuilding near one of the petrol stations was hit," the statement said.

It is also noted that at about 11:00 a.m., an enemy shelling took place in the western part of the city: in the area of Olshanskyi and 8th March streets.

See more: RF troops shelled Donetsk region: civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Unfortunately, one person was killed.

The city military administration reminds that the evacuation of the community continues.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 