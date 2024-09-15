ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6581 visitors online
News Photo
919 0

RF troops shelled Donetsk region: civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 14 September 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar district, 22 houses were destroyed and an enterprise was damaged.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, a person was wounded, private houses, multi-story buildings, and an administrative building were damaged; in Hirnyk, a five-story building and private houses were damaged; in Uspenivka, garden associations were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 houses and 3 non-residential premises were damaged. Russians dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, damaging an enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and two power lines. A house and a car were damaged in Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska district.

Also see: Zelensky listens to Syrsky's report: We are holding our ground in Donetsk region, no matter how difficult it is. VIDEO

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
наслідки обстрілів Донеччини

623 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 129 children.

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Donetska region (3744)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 