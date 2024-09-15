ENG
British Foreign Secretary Lammy on Putin’s nuclear threats: He’s showing off

Леммі вважає, що Путін ядерними погрозами пускає пил а очі

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "showing off" with his nuclear threats.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

As noted, the British Foreign Secretary was asked whether he thought Putin was lying when he threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Lammy replied that, in his opinion, Putin is "showing off" and threats are his modus operandi.

He adds that the West cannot be thrown off course by a "fascist" who will not stop in his attacks on Ukraine.

