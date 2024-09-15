Russia uses ZNPP to deploy its military and as munitions depot - NRC

Russia continues to use the territory of the ZNPP to deploy its troops and store ammunition and explosives.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian underground managed to calculate that Rosguard units totalling up to 1300 people were deployed on the territory of the occupied ZNPP.

"In particular, we identified the Akhmat-1 riot police unit (Grozny, TOT of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria) and the Agat SOBR (Penza, Russia). For the sake of disguise, some of the occupiers on duty use the uniforms of the ZNPP paramilitary guard, not the Russian Guard," the NRC writes.

In addition, the occupiers use the technical and basement premises of the station to store small arms and artillery ammunition, both to supply the contingent stationed at the station and the forces in neighbouring positions.

The Civil Defense Center writes that the enemy has laid more than 20 minefields around the city, they surround the station and the city and have a total length of about 6.5 km. The resistance adds that the occupiers are still afraid of a possible landing of the Defence Forces from Dnipro.

"Despite the visit of the IAEA mission this week, their route was carefully and pre-planned by the occupiers. Given the courtesy shown and the hugs of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi with the Russian leadership of the occupied nuclear power plant, it is no wonder that his team once again failed to notice the significant accumulation of Russian troops and weapons on the territory of the nuclear power plant," the statement said.

The resistance added that it was not the first time that the Russian invaders had denied the IAEA experts access to the western part of the two turbine halls.

"However, the organisation's representative office only recorded this fact and did not make any decision regarding the representative office of Rosatom, which operates ZNPP," the NRC writes.

As a reminder, on 4 September, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Zaporizhzhia NPP together with the Agency's experts.