IAEA Director General Grossi visits Zaporizhzhia NPP and assesses situation at cooling tower after fire. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 4 September, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant together with the Agency's experts. This is Grossi's fifth visit to the Russian-seized ZNPP since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The IAEA Director General said that two years have passed since the agency established a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

During his visit on 4 September, Grossi visited cooling tower No. 1, which suffered a fire on 11 August.

"During my 5th visit to the site, IAEA experts and I assessed the situation after the 11 August fire at the cooling tower and the ongoing work on the water pumps and fuel storage facility. It is extremely important that the Agency continues its work," said the IAEA Director General.

In addition, Grossi said that the IAEA "remains steadfast in our mission to promote nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear facility in the face of the ongoing conflict".

He also showed a photo report from his trip to the temporarily occupied ZNPP.

As a reminder, on 3 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi ahead of his next visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP

On the evening of 11 August, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, said that Russians had staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP by setting fire to a large number of car tyres.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the fire at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, radiation readings were normal. He added that Ukraine expects the world and the IAEA to react to the incident.

As of 22:30 on Sunday, 11 August, no changes in the radiation situation in the vicinity of ZNPP were recorded, no radionuclides of man-made origin were detected.

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, the fire at ZNPP stopped in the morning of 12 August.

