Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped. Radiation levels are normal
As of the morning of 12 August, the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has ceased.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.
"The fire on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped. The radiation level in the Nikopol region is normal. We are keeping the situation under control," the statement said.
As a reminder, on 11 August , Russians staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP by setting fire to a large number of car tyres.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password