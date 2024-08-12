Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped. Radiation levels are normal

As of the morning of 12 August, the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has ceased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"The fire on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP has stopped. The radiation level in the Nikopol region is normal. We are keeping the situation under control," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 11 August , Russians staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP by setting fire to a large number of car tyres.

Read more: Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhya NPP after multiple explosions - IAEA