Even four of 14 new brigades could not be staffed, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine had hoped to equip 14 military brigades with foreign aid but failed to equip even four.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state answered the question of why, even after the assistance of the United States and the European Union, the Ukrainian military still lacks shells. According to Zelenskyy, the supply of weapons is slow.

"There are many reasons. Firstly, it (the supply of weapons - ed.) is quite slow. Secondly, we need to equip 14 brigades - we still don't have it. Of this package of brigades, we have not even equipped four... That is why we need domestic production of drones. It's not enough, but we have done it," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, while the decision to provide $61 billion in aid was being made by the US Congress, the Defence Forces used "everything they could".

"During the 8-month pause that preceded the positive decision of the US Congress, we used everything we could. We transferred everything that was in the reserves - in warehouses and in reserve brigades that we needed. We took away everything they had - all their weapons," Zelenskyy said.