Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 634,860 people (+ 1060 per day), 8683 tanks, 18,123 artillery systems, 17,071 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defense forces of Ukraine have eliminated 634,860 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.09.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 634860 (+1060) people,

tanks ‒ 8683 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 17071 (+8) units,

artillery systems – 18123 (+14) units,

MLRS – 1187 (+1) units,

air defence systems ‒ 947 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15263 (+29),

cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 24712 (+28) units,

special equipment ‒ 3090 (+6)

