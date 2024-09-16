ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11485 visitors online
News
5 609 30
Russian Army (8082) Armed Forces HQ (3676) liquidation (2066) elimination (4432)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 634,860 people (+ 1060 per day), 8683 tanks, 18,123 artillery systems, 17,071 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defense forces of Ukraine have eliminated 634,860 Russian invaders.

It is reported by the Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 634860 (+1060) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8683 (+3) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  - 17071 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems – 18123 (+14) units,
  • MLRS – 1187 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 947 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15263 (+29),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 24712 (+28) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3090 (+6)

Read more: Intense fighting at front, hottest - in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Втрати ворога за 15 вересня

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 