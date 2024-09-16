Poland will start financing "Czech initiative" to purchase ammunition for Armed Forces of Ukraine in future, - Sikorski

In the future, Poland will find money for the "Czech initiative" to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with European Pravda.

"We have a political decision to allocate 50 million euros this year and another 50 million next year. But there are some technical, administrative and legal issues related to the State Agency for Strategic Reserves. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has done its part. I hope my colleagues from other ministries will do theirs as well.

It will definitely be done," the Foreign Minister stressed.

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic had signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.

