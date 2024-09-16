Ukraine needs three more months for newly mobilized to have impact on combat actions at front, - "servant of people" Zavitnevych

It will take another 3 months for the newly mobilized citizens of Ukraine to have an impact on the combat actions at the front line.

This was stated by the chairman of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People Oleksandr Zavitnevych in a commentary for the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, mobilization in Ukraine is going according to plan.

However, the newspaper points out that Ukraine's ability to rotate units or send reinforcements, particularly to the Kursk region, is still limited.

The article states that the state is still at the initial stage of replenishing the army after the introduction of the new law on mobilization.

Read more: Ukrainian troops advance in new direction in Kursk region - Forbes

The FT, citing a source close to the Russian military, also reported that Ukraine has stopped sending new reserves to the Kursk region. Instead, the troops are digging in on the occupied territory.

A representative of the Ukrainian defense ministry, who remained anonymous, confirmed that Ukraine has no plans to seize more territory in Kursk region, and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are digging in to protect their flanks.

Read more: Turkish Foreign Ministry: End of war should be sought in peace negotiations taking into account interests of Ukraine