Turkish Foreign Ministry: End of war should be sought in peace negotiations taking into account interests of Ukraine

Turkey supports Ukraine and seeks a speedy end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which should be based on respect for the "legitimate and legal interests of the Ukrainian people".

This was stated by Director General for International Security of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Basat Ozturk during a speech at the forum of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, "Voice of America" reports, Censor.NET informs.

Ozturk said that Turkey "does not hesitate" to support Ukraine because it is "a neighbour, a historically brotherly, sisterly country". He noted that this support is not only due to the issue of Crimean Tatars.

"We consider the entire Ukrainian people to be our sisters and brothers, and that's why I really care about them with all my heart. That is why we do not want to prolong this war. Of course, this does not mean that Ukraine should surrender," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Ozturk said that the end of the war should be sought in peace talks.

"No war lasts forever. In the context of concluding the peace of this war, there must also be, of course, respect for the legitimate and legitimate interests of the Ukrainian people. But we also have to understand this. We must have a balanced result of these peace talks," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the return of occupied Crimea to Ukraine was a requirement of international law.

