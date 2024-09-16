Ukrainian chess players call not to return Russians and Belarusians to international competitions

Ukrainian chess players have signed a letter of appeal to the International Chess Federation regarding the non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus to international competitions.

The letter was published by the Ukrainian Chess Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"As you know, the Assembly will consider lifting sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian chess federations. We believe that the discussion of this issue is not only premature, but also deeply immoral, given the ongoing circumstances affecting our homeland and the international community. Humanitarian crisis: The ongoing conflict has led to significant suffering for many individuals and families in Ukraine. Recognising federations that support aggression is contrary to the values of our sport. A decision to lift the sanctions could embolden the aggressors and undermine the safety of players from the affected countries, including Ukraine.

We respectfully urge you to put pressure on your national federations to ensure that this topic is not even on the agenda for discussion. Express your support for the Ukrainian chess community and those affected by the conflict. Let's work together to uphold the values of peace, unity and respect in our chess community," the letter says.

It is noted that the letter was signed by 13 Ukrainian chess players competing at the Chess Olympiad.